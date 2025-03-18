Rain delays the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — A damp outfield delayed the start of play Tuesday in the second Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Pakistan.

The toss was due to be made at 1.45 p.m. local time ahead of a 2.15 p.m. start.

The covers were off the pitch but the toss had not been made by the scheduled start time.

Morning rain left the University Oval sodden and ground staff were working to dry the outfield and the pitch surrounds.

New Zealand leads the five-match series after winning the first match on Sunday by nine wickets.

