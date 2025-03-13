Taiwan’s leader says tougher measures needed to counter stepped-up Chinese infiltration and spying View Photo

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te said Thursday tougher measures are needed to counter stepped-up Chinese infiltration, spying and other efforts to weaken the island’s defenses.

Lai cited a range of recent incidents involving China that fall into a “gray area” of psychological warfare short of open armed conflict.

Beijing’s efforts to “subvert, obtain secrets, lure members of the armed forces and influence public opinion to lose confidence in our national defense require that we step up our legal safeguards to prevent and detect such incidents,” Lai said at a news conference.

Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party favors the island’s continued de-facto independence from Beijing. China has refused almost all official contact with the DPP since Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, was elected eight years ago.

China regularly sends ships and planes into airspace and waters near the island in an effort to intimidate its 23 million people and wear down its armed forces and morale.

Taiwan’s government recently expelled the Chinese wife of a Taiwanese citizen after the woman repeatedly posted short clips on Chinese social media saying China would conquer Taiwan in half an hour and praising the Chinese leadership.

Such acts are illegal under Taiwan’s laws on aiding and abetting the enemy. The woman, who also held official Chinese titles as a consultant, can apply for residency again in five years.

Other recent incidents have included Taiwanese artists and influencers living in China reposting statements from Chinese state media asserting Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan. The two sides split amid civil war in 1949.

Retired Taiwanese service members have also passed information about the island’s weapons systems to Chinese agents and sought to recruit serving military members to serve as spies.

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN

Associated Press