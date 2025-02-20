Six elephants killed after passenger train collides with wild herd in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — At least six elephants were killed when a passenger train hit a herd near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, an official said on Thursday.

Four baby elephants and two adults died in the collision near Minneriya, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, Colombo. The area is renowned for its nature park and wildlife, said Hasini Sarathchandra, a spokesman for the government’s wildlife department.

Local television channels showed the train engine and several compartments had derailed following the collision. No passenger was injured, said a railway official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Sarathchandra said the wildlife department has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Minneriya National Park draws thousands of tourists each year hoping to see elephants in their wild habitats. It is part of the “elephant corridor” that connects Kaudulla and Wasgamuwa National parks.

Train collisions involving elephants have increased in recent years in Sri Lanka, with wild elephants attempting to cross over railway tracks in search of food and water. They are increasingly vulnerable because of the loss and degradation of their natural habitat and many venture closer to human settlements in search of food. Some are killed by poachers or farmers angry over damage to their crops.

According to government statistics, nine elephants died in 2024 after being knocked down by trains, compared with 24 in 2023.

Though elephants are revered in the Indian Ocean island nation, they are endangered with their numbers dwindling from about 14,000 in the 19th century to 6,000 in 2011, according to the country’s first elephant census.

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press