Rescuers search for some 30 people after a landslide in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese rescuers searched for some 30 people after a landslide on Saturday in southwestern Sichuan province buried 10 houses.

The Ministry of Emergency Management deployed hundreds of rescuers including firefighters following the landslide Junlian county. Two people were pulled out alive, state broadcaster CCTV said.

President Xi Jinping expressed his concern and urged authorities to make every effort to search for the missing people and minimize casualties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang asked for an investigation and inspection of potential geological hazard risks in nearby areas. Li also said residents who were under threat should be evacuated to prevent another disaster, according to Xinhua.