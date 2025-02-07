Khawaja again leads Australia in spin-friendly 2nd test against Sri Lanka View Photo

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Fresh off a double hundred in the first test, Usman Khawaja once again underlined why he is Australia’s finest batsman in Asian conditions as he led the tourists past an early wobble to reach 85-2 at lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Sri Lanka.

Khawaja was unbeaten on 34 at the interval Friday, with Steve Smith on 23, as Australia trailed the hosts by 172 runs.

The 38-year-old veteran, playing his 80th Test, had batted masterfully last week to register his maiden double century. He looked equally assured against spin this time, rarely troubled by Sri Lanka’s slow bowlers, who had struck early to remove Travis Head (21) and Marnus Labuschagne (4).

From a precarious 37 for two, Australia recovered as Khawaja and Smith stitched together an unbroken 48-run stand for the third wicket to have the tourists well-placed at lunch.

Smith wasn’t entirely convincing, enduring a few nervy moments, but Khawaja was a picture of composure. He played with soft hands, used his feet expertly, and again deployed the reverse sweep to great effect.

On a surface offering sharp turn, Australia will need a substantial knock from their in-form opener if they are to gain the upper hand.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257 after resuming from their overnight score of 229-9.

Kusal Mendis top scored for the hosts with an impressive 85 not out, but eventually ran out of partners when Lahiru Kumara (2) became Matt Kuhnemann’s (3-63) third wicket of the innings.

