AP PHOTOS: In a modern twist to Cantonese opera, Trump sings in Chinese and wins cheers in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A traditional Hong Kong theater came alive with an untraditional twist: Donald Trump singing in Chinese.

On Monday night, the Cantonese opera production “Trump on Show” drew crowds to the soon-to-be-closed Sunbeam Theater, which has showcased the art for over half a century. Its latest edition of the show, “Trump, The Twins President,” featured scenes about Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency and the 2024 election.

Several young people were in attendance to experience the traditional Chinese art, sung in Cantonese, the mother tongue of many Hong Kongers.

During the performance, Cantonese opera actor Lung Koon-tin played Trump, wearing a blond wig. Roger Chan, who wore a blazer and pearl necklaces, played former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in the election.

The production, which debuted in 2019 during Trump’s first term, sparked laughter and applause from the audience on Monday night.

Hong Kong resident Yvonne Fok saw the show with her friend, hoping for a fun night out.

“This is funny because it brings together different unrelated elements like time traveling, China and the U.S.,” she said inside the theater, which is set to close in March.

Another audience member, Ethan Wu, a university student from mainland China, also found the show unique.

“Cantonese opera and Donald Trump are completely different things and it’s impossible to put them together,” Wu said.

By ALICE FUNG and CHAN LONG HEI

Associated Press