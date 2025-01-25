India and Indonesia deepen cooperation in defense, trade and maritime security

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in New Delhi on Saturday as the two countries signed a series of cooperation agreements on health, defense, digital technology and maritime affairs to expand ties.

Subianto arrived late Thursday on his first official visit to India since becoming the president last year. He will be the chief guest at India’s 76th Republic Day event on Sunday, marking the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s Constitution on Jan. 26, 1950, nearly three years after independence from British colonial rule.

Modi said the two leaders decided to work together in defense production, manufacturing and supply chain sectors, heightening cooperation in maritime and cyber security.

“The agreement signed today in maritime safety and security will further strengthen our cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue and capacity building,” he added.

Subianto thanked India for supporting Indonesia’s admission as a full member of the BRICS bloc of developing economies earlier this year, adding he and Modi had an “intensive, very frank discussion” and hoped the two countries accelerate cooperation in the economic field and cut bureaucracy.

According to India’s diplomatic mission in Jakarta, Indonesia is the country’s second-largest trading partner in the ASEAN region with bilateral trade of US$ 29.4 billion in 2023-24.

Earlier Saturday, Subianto met with India’s President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the presidential palace, along with Modi.