Australian woman who says she is the Philippine president’s half-sister appears in a Sydney court

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman who says she is the half-sister of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appeared in a Sydney court on Friday on charges of causing a drunken disturbance on an airliner and pledged not to drink alcohol at airports or on planes while she is on bail.

Analisa Josefa Corr is accused of assaulting a fellow passenger outside a plane’s toilet after she and her husband, James Alexander Corr, allegedly consumed alcohol they had brought onto the flight and became intoxicated. After the plane landed in Sydney, they were taken to a nearby police station and charged.

Analisa Corr, 53, says she is the daughter of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. a dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising. He died in exile in Hawaii in 1989 at age 72. She also says she is the half-sister of the current president.

Marcos Jr. has previously dismissed reports of Corr’s relationship with his father as “rumors.”

Corr’s mother is Australian model Evelin Hegyesi, who reportedly began an affair with Marcos Sr. in the 1970s when she was 19 years old. He was married to Imelda Marcos, with whom he had three children.

Corr and her husband appeared Friday in Downing Center Local Court, where Deputy Chief Magistrate Michael Antrum agreed to return their passports on conditions including that they do not drink on aircraft or in Australian international or domestic airport departure halls.

They also agreed to deposit 20,000 Australian dollars ($12,400) each with the court, which will be forfeited if they breach the conditions.

Her lawyer, Jasmina Ceic, told the court her client needed her passport to travel overseas.

“She’s currently undertaking a project in Indonesia and intends to stay there … until the end of March,” Ceic said.

They are charged with failing to comply with cabin crew safety directions and with consuming alcohol not provided by flight attendants on a Jetstar domestic flight on Dec. 28 between Hobart and Sydney.

They pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court appearance on Monday. Their case will return to court on Feb. 24.

An online biography describes Analisa Corr as an interior designer, photographer and owner of a photography business based on the Gold Coast in Queensland state. Her middle name, Josefa, is the first name of Marcos Sr.’s mother.