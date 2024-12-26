Former Presidential candidate in Taiwan, Ko Wen-je, indicted for corruption

Former Presidential candidate in Taiwan, Ko Wen-je, indicted for corruption View Photo

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Prosecutors in Taiwan indicted former presidential candidate and Taiwan People’s Party founder Ko Wen-je on corruption charges Thursday, accusing him of taking bribes during his time as mayor of the island’s capital.

Ko, a former mayor of Taipei, is accused of accepting bribes related to a real estate development during his time in office, according to the prosecutors’ statement. He’s also accused of embezzling political donations.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a possible 28.5 years in jail.

Core to the case is a development owned by Core Pacific City group in Taipei. Prosecutors say Ko allowed the company to evade city building regulations in exchange for bribes.

“The defendant, Ko, violated his vow as a mayor to not accept bribes, and abide by our national laws. Instead, Ko intended to help the group obtain billions of dollars in illegal benefits, while collecting millions in bribes,” said Kao Yi-shu, the lead prosecutor, while unveiling the charges Thursday.

Ko has previously denied the allegations of bribery and corruption.

Ko, a former doctor, burst onto the political scene to win Taipei’s 2014 mayoral race. He served two terms from 2014 to 2022.

Ko founded the TPP in 2019 as an alternative to the two-party system, promising a break from politics as usual.

He ran for President this year. Despite finishing third, he attracted attention for his appeal to young voters. Taiwan’s politics is mostly dominated by two main political parties, the Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang) and the Democratic Progressive Party.

Ko’s Taiwan People’s Party, while small, is allied with the Kuomingtang in Taiwan’s legislature and helped it pass three laws last week that critics say have paralyzed the Constitutional Court and will weaken Taiwan President Lai Ching-te’s ability to carry out his political agenda.

___

Wu reported from Bangkok.

By HUIZHONG WU and JOHNSON LAI

Associated Press