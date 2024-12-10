Pakistan’s military court indicts a former spy chief for abuse of power

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A retired Pakistani army general who served as the spy chief in the government of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been indicted by a military court over charges of indulging in politics, violating the Official Secrets Act and misusing his authority, the military said Tuesday.

The move comes three months after the military announced the arrest of Faiz Hamid following an investigation into allegations relating to a private company, called the Top City.

Hameed is also accused of causing financial loss to the company, which was developing land near Islamabad for a private housing project.

He became the head of ISI, in June 2019 when Khan approved his appointment.

But, Hamid sought retirement after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

It is widely known Hamid remained in close contact with Khan after retirement

In a statement, the military said that as a result of the court-martial against Hamid in August, he had been “arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act, detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and (of) government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s)”.

It said Hamid is also being investigated to determine whether he was behind multiple incidents of violence, including the May 9, 2023 assault on military installations by Khan’s supporters.

There was no comment by Hameed’s family, but the military said Hamid had his legal rights as per the law. In Pakistan, the accused are entitled to an attorney of their choice, even in court martial proceedings, which are not open to the public.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but has remained the leading opposition figure, and has since then been embroiled in more than 180 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated. Khan has been behind bars since 2023 after a court convicted him in a graft case.

The announcement of charges against Hamid came days after a civilian court in a separate case indicted Khan and dozens of his associates in connection with the May 9, 2023 attacks on military and government installations. Khan has pleaded not guilty but he faces trial under anti-terrorism laws that carry punishments up to life in prison.

Khan’s supporters since his ouster have held violent rallies to demand his release.

So far, the military has not said whether it intends to try Khan, though dozens of his supporters are facing trials in different military courts on a variety of charges.

Khan’s supporters are accused of indulging in violence during the May 9, 2023 riots when authorities say demonstrators targeted military installations because Khan had blamed his ouster from power on the United States and Pakistan’s military, which has ruled the country for half of the time since its independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

On Tuesday, the military, in its statement, made no reference to Khan when it said Hamid is also being investigated on suspicion of fomenting instability “at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests.”

The military, which is currently battling insurgents across the country, said Tuesday that troops killed 15 militants in an operation in Zhob, a district in restive southwestern Balochistan. It said a soldier was also killed in the shootout.

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press