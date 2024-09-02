Clear
A roadside bomb hits a bus in northern Pakistan and kills 3 people

By AP News

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb struck a bus in northern Pakistan on Monday, killing three people including two security officials, police said.

Another passenger was injured in the attack in Kohistan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police chief Abdul Rahim.

The bus was heading to Dasu district, where Pakistan’s biggest hydropower project is being built with Chinese help.

No group claimed responsibility, but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent years.

The group, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, has a strong presence in the area. It is separate from the Afghan Taliban but allied to it and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

