Tropical depression dumps heavy rain in southern South Korea and Seoul area

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A tropical depression dumped heavy rain in southern South Korea and the populous Seoul region Wednesday after weakening from a tropical storm.

Some southern parts of the mainland and the island of Jeju recorded 10 to 16 centimeters (3.9 to 6.2 inches) of rain. Some areas in the capital region saw 8 to 9 centimeters (3.1 to 3.5 inches) of rain as of Wednesday morning.

The depression that was once Tropical Storm Jongdari made landfall Wednesday and South Korea’s weather agency said the system was expected to dissipate soon.

No injuries have been reported. At least 19 vehicles were damaged by floods in the southern town of Ulju and the nearby city of Ulsan, according to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Emergency workers also responded to at least one flooded home, the ministry said.

Government officials had urged public vigilance and monitoring of areas like underground passageways and basement dwellings that are at high risk of flooding.

Dozens of roads and many public parks were closed.