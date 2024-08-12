Pakistani mountaineer known for rescue missions dies during descent on Broad Peak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani climber known for taking part in high-altitude rescue missions died during a descent from one of the country’s tallest mountains, officials said Monday.

Murad Sadpara, 35, died of a wound sustained when a rock hit him on the 8,047-meter (26,400-foot) high Broad Peak in the Karakoram Range, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club.

Haidri said Sadpara began the expedition with a Portuguese climber to scale the mountain last week, but the pair had to turn back when Sadpara’s partner fell ill amid harsh weather. He said the team was returning to base camp when the rock hit Sadpara.

Haidri said a team of rescuers was dispatched to evacuate Sadpara, but he died before medical aid could reach him. His body is being brought down from the mountain, Haidri said.

Haidri did not provide details about the Portuguese climber, saying only that she was safe.

Sadpara scaled many mountains during his life, including northern Pakistan’s K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Hundreds of climbers try to scale mountains in northern Pakistan every year, and each year several die.