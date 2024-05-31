AP Week in Pictures: Asia View Photo

May 24-30, 2024

A Japanese town that erected a huge black mesh net last week to stop tourists from snapping photos of Mount Fuji discovered holes in the screen. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang for the first trilateral meeting in four years. Lopburi, in central Thailand, began efforts to control its monkey population, luring them into cages with fresh fruit, before finding them new homes.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press