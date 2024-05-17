AP Week in Pictures: Asia View Photo

May 10-16, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his two-day state visit to one of his strongest allies and trading partners. Flash flooding and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano’s slopes on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island caused dozens of deaths. Artists performed during a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi before the fourth round of voting in India’s general elections.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

