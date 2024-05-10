Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

May 3-May 9, 2024

General elections continue throughout India. Campus protests in the U.S. have influenced students in Bangladesh and South Korea. Buddhists monks clean Buddha statues before his birthday. Horse riders compete in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous region. Teams compete in rugby matches in Singapore. Animals, as well as people, in Asian countries try to avoid heat.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

