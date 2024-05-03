A bus plunges into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan, killing 15 people and injuring more than 20

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bus plunged into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan on Friday after its driver lost control, killing at least 15 people and seriously injuring more than 20 others, police said.

The bus was traveling to Hunza on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district when the accident occurred, senior police officer Fayaz Ahmed said.

The mountainous highway connects Pakistan with China. Hunza is a popular tourist destination, especially in the warmer months.

Pictures from local media showed the twisted wreckage of an orange bus at the bottom of a rocky ravine near a riverbank.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the accident and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often ignore traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads, particularly in rugged areas.