AP Week in Pictures: Asia
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
April 26-May 2, 2024
Workers marched during a May Day rally in Jakarta, anti-nuclear protesters demonstrated in front of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan in Taipei, and people in India’s northeastern Assam state crossed the Brahmaputra River in a country boat to vote in the national election.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
By The Associated Press