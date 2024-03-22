AP Week in Pictures: Asia
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
March 15-21, 2024
Rohingya refugees stand on their capsized boat before being rescued in the waters off western Indonesia. The Los Angeles Dodgers started their Shohei Ohtani era with a memorable win on a night of firsts. People smeared with color celebrate Lathmar Holi at a temple in Nandgaon, a twin village with Barsana, India, where the festival is held annually.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
___
