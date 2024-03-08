Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Asia Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Photo Icon View Photo

March 1-7, 2024

A family member of a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 attended the 10th annual remembrance event in Malaysia, Chinese leader Xi Jinping drank a cup of tea during the opening session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and contestants of the Miss World pageant posed for photographs at an event to mark International Women’s Day in Mumbai, India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 