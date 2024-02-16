AP Week in Pictures: Asia View Photo

Feb. 9-15, 2024

Indonesian voters chose a new president. Farmers marched to India’s capital asking for a guaranteed minimum support price for all farm produce. People celebrated the Lunar New Year and the start of the Chinese year of the dragon.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press