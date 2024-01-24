A fire in China’s Jiangxi province kills at least 39 people, state media says

BEIJING (AP) — A fire broke out in a building in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province on Wednesday, killing at least 39 people and injuring nine others, state media said.

The rescue operation is finished and there were no longer any people trapped in the building, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The broadcaster said that the blaze broke out inside a building that houses an internet cafe in the basement and tutoring centers on upper floors.

Officials for the Yushui district of Jiangxi province said that the fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area in the afternoon. In addition to rescue workers, firefighters and police, local government officials were deployed to the scene.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a statement about the blaze, noting that it was yet another safety tragedy. He called on the government and Communist Party to “resolutely curb the frequent occurrence of various safety accidents, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property and overall social stability.”

The statement included orders for the State Council’s Work Safety Committee to close any gaps in safety measures.

The local government said that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Over the weekend, a fire in central Henan province broke out in a boarding school dormitory and killed 13 children.