Brunei’s newlywed Prince Mateen and his commoner wife to be feted at the end of lavish celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen and his commoner wife will be feted at a royal banquet Monday to mark the end of a lavish nuptial festival in the oil-rich sultanate.

The 32-year-old prince, once dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in ceremonies steeped in tradition that began Jan. 7. A solemnization ceremony was held at a mosque on Thursday, and events climaxed Sunday with a reception and a parade on the streets of Brunei.

During Sunday’s procession, the newlyweds stood at the back of an open-top Rolls-Royce as they waved to the crowds lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the popular prince and his bride . The pomp and splendor of their wedding festival has brought much excitement to the tiny sultanate of 450,000 people.

The royal couple will be feted at a feast at the swanky 1,788-room palace later Monday, their last public event. Family members will hold prayers Tuesday to officially mark an end to the 10-day celebration, but without the couple.

Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest men. While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements.

The sultan announced the engagement in October of Mateen and Anisha, who is the granddaughter of the ruler’s special advisor. Mateen, who plays polo and is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, has a 2.6 million-strong following on Instagram. Anisha reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.

Mateen posted video clips and pictures of his wedding ceremony on Instagram as he thanked the people for celebrating his big day with him. “This means a lot to us,” he wrote.