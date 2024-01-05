AP Week in Pictures: Asia
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Dec. 29, 2023-Jan. 4, 2024
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, damaging thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. A Japan Airlines plane catches fire on the runway of Haneda airport after colliding with a Japanese coast guard aircraft. New Year’s celebrations are held in various countries in Asia.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
By The Associated Press