AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Dec. 22-28, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi, bringing visibility down to zero and severely disrupting air, rail and road transport. Visitors and locals flock to Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach to spend time with families and friends on Christmas Day. More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

