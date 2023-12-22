Clear
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Asia Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Photo Icon View Photo

Dec. 15-21, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

Ten-year-old Ma Yuanke grieves his mother, Han Suofeiya, who was killed in an earthquake, as her body is taken to the cemetery for burial in Yangwa village in northwestern China’s Gansu province. Activist Alexandra Wong, holding a British flag, shouts behind a police line set up outside West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, as activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial opens in Hong Kong. And a Filipino sells balloons outside the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Philippines.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 