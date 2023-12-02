Cloudy
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

By AP News

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An earthquake jolted Bangladesh on Saturday morning, sending tremors that were felt across the country. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the South Asian nation at 9:35 a.m., the United States Geological Survey said. The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) with the epicenter about 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of Ramganj in the southeastern Bangladeshi district Lakshmipur, according to the USGS.

Many Bangladeshis wrote on Facebook that they were scared after the quake shook buildings in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere. Bangladesh has experienced several earthquakes this year, including one that struck along the border of northeast India in August.

