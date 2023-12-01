Mostly Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Nov. 24-30, 2023

Sikhs lit candles to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, at the illuminated Golden Temple, in Amritsar, India. A pro-democracy activist known as Grandma Wong protested outside a Hong Kong court hearing the trial of 47 pro-democracy figures. Figure skaters competed during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Kadoma, Japan. Buddhists made kimchi in Seoul, South Korea, to be donated to people who need it during the winter. Ambulances in Silkyara, India, carry rescued construction workers away from the collapsed tunnel where they were trapped for several days.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

