AP Week in Pictures: Asia View Photo

Oct. 13-19, 2023

Rallies supporting the Palestinians were held in Indonesia, Philippines and Australia. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin with other foreign leaders attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, and people row a long boat in a procession carrying Buddha images to a monastery during the pagoda festival in Myanmar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

By The Associated Press