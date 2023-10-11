Cloudy
Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to Australia

By AP News
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-Australian journalist who was convicted on murky espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

Cheng Lei has reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Albanese said. The 48-year-old Lei worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

“Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China,” Albanese told reporters.

Her return comes ahead of Albanese’s planned visit to Beijing this year on a date yet to be announced.

Albanese’s government has been lobbying for the release of Cheng and another Chinese-Australian held in China since 2019, Yang Hengjun.

