Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Asia | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Asia Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Asia | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Photo Icon View Photo

Participants bowed to pay respects to the People’s Heroes Monument during a ceremony marking Martyrs Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. In Jakarta, Indonesia, soldiers performed in a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian armed forces. In Kathmandu, Nepal, women pulled a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season. Athletes from around Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 