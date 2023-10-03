Clear
54 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Two earthquakes strike Nepal, sending tremors through the region

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two earthquakes struck northwest Nepal on Tuesday, sending tremors through the region, the country’s earthquake monitoring center said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage in the region.

Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said the epicenter for both quakes, with initial magnitudes measuring at 5.3 followed by 6.3, was Bajhang district in northwest Nepal, close to the Indian border.

Narayan Pandey, the chief officer in Bajhang district, said that tremors were felt in the region, which is a mountainous area and sparsely populated.

Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 