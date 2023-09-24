Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A coal mine fire in southern China’s Guizhou province kills 16 people

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BEIJING (AP) — A coal mine fire in southern China killed 16 people on Sunday, according to local authorities.

The blaze broke out at the Shanjiaoshu coal mine in Panguan, a town in Guizhou province.

An initial investigation suggested the people who died were trapped after a conveyor belt caught fire, the Panzhou city government said in a statement posted on social media.

China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, continues to depend heavily on coal for electricity despite massive expansion of its wind and solar power capacity.

The country’s coal mining industry has improved the safety conditions for workers in recent years but deaths still happen.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 