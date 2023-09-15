Clear
68.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pictures of the Week Asia Photo Gallery

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Photo Icon View Photo

Sept. 8-14, 2023

Leaders of the Group of 20 countries met in India. A fire burns on Sumatra Island in Indonesia. Rain causes flooding in Hong Kong. Devotees travel for the Ganesh Chaturti festival in India. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Vladimir Putin on a trip to Russia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 