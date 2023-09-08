Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Sept. 1-7, 2023

A horse rider holds a Mongolian flag during a traditional performance at a cultural event organized for Pope Francis’ visit to Mongolia, revelers pay respect before forming human pyramids to reach an overhanging earthen pot while celebrating Hindu festival Janmashtami in Mumbai and Pope Francis arrives to preside over a Mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

