5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes along border of northeast India and Bangladesh

By AP News

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — An earthquake struck along the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, sending tremors through the region, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage in the region.

The 5.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and struck 18 kilometers (11 miles) northwest of Karimganj in the northeastern Indian state of Assam and about 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) northeast of Sylhet in neighboring Bangladesh, according to the USGS.

Tremors were felt in various parts of India’s northeast region, including in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. In Guwahati, the capital of Assam, residents were seen rushing out of their homes as tremors continued for several seconds.

