Indonesian President Widodo arrives in China and plans talks with Chinese leader Xi

By AP News
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, waves as he arrives in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Widodo arrived in Chengdu on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games. (Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The two will discuss investments and “various strategic projects for Indonesia and China,” including in trade and health, as well as regional and global issues, Widodo said in a statement.

During his three-day visit, Widodo will also meet with Chinese businesspeople to discuss possible investments in Indonesia, especially in the petrochemical, renewable energy and health sectors, the statement added.

Widodo is to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu in southwestern China.

Indonesia is, along with China, a member of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner.

Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China’s fast-growing electric car brands.

