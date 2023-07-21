AP Week in Pictures: Asia View Photo

July 14-20, 2023

The 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee in Hong Kong, the “Bonalu” festival, a landslide, flooding and the moon spacecraft in India, the world swimming championships in Japan and the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Malaysia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press