AP Week in Pictures: Asia
July 14-20, 2023
The 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee in Hong Kong, the “Bonalu” festival, a landslide, flooding and the moon spacecraft in India, the world swimming championships in Japan and the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Malaysia.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.
The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.
By The Associated Press