Clear
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
The sun rises behind the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Shah Alam on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Photo Icon View Photo

July 14-20, 2023

The 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee in Hong Kong, the “Bonalu” festival, a landslide, flooding and the moon spacecraft in India, the world swimming championships in Japan and the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Malaysia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by the Associated Press in Asia in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 