AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

July 7-13, 2023

A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, a honor guard welcomes the Solomon Islands leader to Beijing, and people evacuated due to flooding wait for free food in New Delhi.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

By The Associated Press

