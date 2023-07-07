Clear
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By AP News
Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot District, 30 miles North from Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, June 30, 2023. Nepalese people celebrate the festival by planting paddy, playing in the mud, singing traditional songs, eating yogurt and beaten rice. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

June 30-July 6, 2023

A Kashmiri man cools off in a stream on a hot summer day, a woman uses a shirt to shield herself from the sun on a sweltering day in Beijing, children play in the mud in Nepal, and South Korean singer PSY performs at a concert in Seoul.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

By The Associated Press

