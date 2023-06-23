Mostly Cloudy
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5

By AP News

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at a steel mill in China’s northeast killed four people and left five hospitalized with injuries, the city government said Friday.

A blast furnace exploded Thursday morning at the Yingkou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, east of Beijing in Liaoning province, the city’s Emergency Management Bureau said in a statement.

The cause was under investigation, but experts believe an equipment malfunction was to blame, the announcement said.

Phone calls to the Yingkou government Friday weren’t answered.

The disaster occurred less than 12 hours after an explosion Wednesday evening blamed on cooking gas killed 31 people in a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, a city in China’s northwest.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 