Cloudy
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Speaker of Czech parliament’s lower house to visit Taiwan

By AP News
FILE - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds a speech during his visit to Czech Senate in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 27, 2021. Speaker of the Czech Parliament’s lower is set to visit Taiwan to boost mutual ties, a step that has angered China. Marketa Pekarova Adamova said Monday, March 20, 2023 she will be heading the largest such delegation from her country during the March 25 – 30 trip that focuses on business, trade, research, education, culture and other relations. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

Speaker of Czech parliament’s lower house to visit Taiwan

Photo Icon View Photo

PRAGUE (AP) — The speaker of the Czech Parliament’s lower house is set to visit Taiwan to boost mutual ties, a step that has angered China.

Marketa Pekarova Adamova said Monday she will be heading a large delegation on the March 25–30 trip that focuses on business, trade, research, education, culture and other relations.

She will be accompanied by around 150 people, including representatives of some 100 Czech companies as well as academia, lawmakers and others.

The Czech Republic, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but it maintains robust informal contacts. Taiwan’s high-tech companies are also significant investors in the Czech Republic.

Pekarova Adamova said she will meet the island’s leaders, including Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the prime minister, and she will address the Parliament.

She said China has warned against the trip.

China in recent years has upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary, prompting new sales of tanks and missiles to the island by key ally the United States and steps by Tsai’s administration to extend compulsory military service and bolster the domestic defense industry.

The Chinese government recently condemned a phone call between newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel and Tsai. A representative of Pavel’s office will also fly to Taipei.

Taiwan split from mainland China amid a civil war in 1949, but Beijing considers the self-ruled island part of its territory.

The Czech government recognizes the one-China principle.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 