Cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Landmine blast kills 2, injures 1 in SW Pakistan

By AP News

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A landmine struck the convoy of a politician in Pakistan’s southwest, killing two of his private bodyguards and critically wounding a third, a local official said Saturday.

Baluchistan Assembly member Sardar Khan Rind was going to his native town of Suni when his bodyguards’ vehicle was struck by a landmine in the Sunni Shoran area of Kacchi Bolan district, said deputy commissioner Sami Ullah. They died at the scene of the blast, which is around 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the provincial capital Quetta.

Rind escaped unhurt. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The province has long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Authorities claim to have quelled the insurgency but violence has persisted. The province has also seen attacks by militants from both the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 