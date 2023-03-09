Ohtani leads Japan in World Classic, Bogaerts lifts Dutch View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, allowed one hit over four innings and got the win, leading Japan over China 8-1 in its opener at the World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star, struck out five and walked none in the Group B game at the Tokyo Dome. In the other Group B game, Robbie Perkins and Robert Glendinning hit three-run homers to lead Australia over South Korea 8-7. In Group A, Xander Bogaerts and Jurickson Profar homered as the Netherlands beat Panama 3-1 and Italy beat Cuba 6-3.