Ohtani leads Japan in World Classic, Bogaerts lifts Dutch

By AP News
Robert Perkins of Australia, center, celebrates with teammates Jarryd Dale, right, and Logan Wade after Perkins hit a 3-run home rung off South Korea's pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong during their Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, allowed one hit over four innings and got the win, leading Japan over China 8-1 in its opener at the World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star, struck out five and walked none in the Group B game at the Tokyo Dome. In the other Group B game, Robbie Perkins and Robert Glendinning hit three-run homers to lead Australia over South Korea 8-7. In Group A, Xander Bogaerts and Jurickson Profar homered as the Netherlands beat Panama 3-1 and Italy beat Cuba 6-3.

