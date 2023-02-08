Clear
Michigan woman accused of fatal hit-and-run off to Thailand

By AP News

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight to Thailand on Jan. 3.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck while walking before dawn on an Oakland County road on Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student, who was home for the holidays, died at the scene.

A state charge of failing to stop at a serious accident was filed on Feb. 2.

“Howson, a United States citizen, is originally from Thailand and allegedly told a close associate after the crash that she thought she killed somebody and was she going back to Thailand,” FBI agent Matthew Schuff said in a court filing.

“When encouraged to turn herself in to police, Howson allegedly stated, ‘no cops, no cops,’” Schuff said.

The U.S. and Thailand have an extradition treaty.

