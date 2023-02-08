Clear
Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy

By AP News

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges.

Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.

The suspect was identified through Interpol’s red notice, he said Wednesday.

He is wanted by Italian police on charges of trafficking 160 kilograms (352 pounds) of marijuana, said Jessica Febria Tokilov, an assistant investigator. She said that Strangio was in transit in Bali on his way to Adelaide.

He is awaiting deportation to Italy, she said.

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI
Associated Press

