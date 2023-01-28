2 Indian fighter jets crash, killing pilot

NEW DELHI (AP) — Two Indian air force jets crashed in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, killing one pilot, officials said.

The Indian air force said on Twitter the aircraft were on routine operational training mission. One of the three pilots involved sustained fatal injuries, and an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

It added the accident occurred near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh state. The air force did not name the aircraft involved in the crash, but local media reported they were the Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets.

Images from the crash site showed plumes of black smoke and flames rising from the debris of the aircraft.

Two pilots managed to eject safely, but it is not clear whether the planes collided, Adarsh Katiyar, additional director general of police, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister tweeted that the local administration will help the air force with rescue and relief efforts.