Cars collide on icy road in South Korea; 1 dead, dozens hurt

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — About 40 vehicles collided on an icy highway near capital Seoul on Sunday, leaving one dead and dozens injured, officials said.

Officials at the northern Gyeonggi Province fire department said the number of injuries could grow as rescue workers continue to respond to the accident that occurred Sunday night at the Guri-Pocheon highway.

Photos showed police officers and rescuers with stretchers rushing through throngs of cars on a road scattered with debris. Many of the vehicles, which included at least one commuter bus, had damaged fronts or rear-ends and some appeared to have been knocked sideways.

Kim Dong-wan, an official at the department, said at least three motorists were in critical condition and another person who had been transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest was pronounced dead. At least 29 others sustained light injuries, he said.

Ahn Jeong-hee, another official at the department, said the accident was likely caused by icy road conditions and snow.

