Clear
34.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vehicle veers off mountain road in Nepal, kills 12

By AP News

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain highway in Nepal leaving 12 people dead, police said Tuesday. There were no survivors.

The small passenger truck was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road near Chedagad village, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by the time rescuers arrived at the scene, eight had already died. Three more died on the way to the hospital and one died later at the hospital.

After driving off the road, the vehicle rolled about 200 meters (650 feet) down the mountain slope.

Road accidents in mountainous Nepal are often blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 