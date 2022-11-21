Partly Cloudy
Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

By AP News
FILE - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee attends the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 18, 2022. The Hong Kong government said Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 that leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand. (Athit Perawongmetha/Pool Photo via AP, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand, the city government said Monday.

Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive, a government statement said.

Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, according to a spokesperson of the Chief Executive’s Office.

During his trip, Lee met various leaders including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In some close-door sessions, seating arrangements had him next to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press

